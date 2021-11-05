Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRAS. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 673.05 ($8.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -40.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 657.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 381.77 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.37).

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly acquired 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

