Frederick H. Earnest Buys 15,000 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Senior Officer Frederick H. Earnest bought 15,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,560.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,542,204 shares in the company, valued at C$1,497,060.60.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at C$0.97 on Friday. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VGZ has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Vista Gold from C$1.93 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

