Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion.

NYSE FMS opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

