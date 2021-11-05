Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $36.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

