frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,179 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of FTDR opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

