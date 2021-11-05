FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 240,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,486,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FSD Pharma by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 145,643 shares during the period.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.