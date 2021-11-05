Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 9.1%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.85 and last traded at $77.67. Approximately 18,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,124,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

