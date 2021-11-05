FunFair One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.11 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00247530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

