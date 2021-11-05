Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

FUTU stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Futu by 10.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

