FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

