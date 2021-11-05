FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issued By William Blair

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of VRNS opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

