FY2021 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Lifted by Analyst

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NYSE AOS opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

