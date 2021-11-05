FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on B. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Barnes Group stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

