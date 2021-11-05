FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Cut by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.18.

Cargojet stock opened at C$186.97 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$187.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

