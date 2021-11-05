FY2021 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

