FY2021 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Envista has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Envista by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 516,682 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.