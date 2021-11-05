FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lowered by Analyst

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 297.01%.

EOLS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $474,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,012,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,913,352.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,582.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

