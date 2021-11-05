FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Lowered by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cfra lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$198.46.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$176.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$174.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$180.64. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

