FY2021 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE:LDI opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.