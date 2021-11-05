FY2021 EPS Estimates for Merus Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of MRUS opened at $31.39 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merus during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.