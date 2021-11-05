FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $20.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

RS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $109.56 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

