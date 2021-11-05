FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocky Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCKY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $307.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

