FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $43.49 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

