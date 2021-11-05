FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terminix Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the technology company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,090,000 after acquiring an additional 429,539 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.