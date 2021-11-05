FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cerner in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Cerner stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

