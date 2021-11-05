FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eaton in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 193.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 195,717 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

