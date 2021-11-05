FY2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

UAA opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 130.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 27.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

