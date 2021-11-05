Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of GLTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,584. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.
GLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Galecto Company Profile
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
