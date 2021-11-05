GAMEE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.17 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. GAMEE has a market cap of $27.68 million and $4.17 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.25 or 0.07251048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,014.02 or 0.99057573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022611 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

