Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

