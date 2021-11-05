Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of U.S. Vegan Climate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA VEGN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051. U.S. Vegan Climate ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

