Garde Capital Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,049. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $314.58 and a 1 year high of $447.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.