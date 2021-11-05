Garde Capital Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 76,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,674. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.