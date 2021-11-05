Garde Capital Inc. Takes $150,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.45. 124,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,715. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,665 shares of company stock worth $29,109,249. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

