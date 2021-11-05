Gary Quinn Sells 15,216 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 274,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Progress Software by 95.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $74,464,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Progress Software by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

