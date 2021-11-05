GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €41.00 ($48.24) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

ETR:G1A traded up €0.48 ($0.56) on Friday, hitting €43.61 ($51.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €41.96 ($49.36).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

