Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $16.59 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

