Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 213 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 234 ($3.06) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

GENL stock opened at GBX 144.41 ($1.89) on Friday. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 110.20 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £401.90 million and a PE ratio of -14.91.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.