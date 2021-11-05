Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Generac makes up 2.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Generac were worth $43,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.34. 3,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

