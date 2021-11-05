General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $212.30 Average PT from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,189. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

