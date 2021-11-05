General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of General Electric worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $279,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 897,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 379,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $148,000.

NYSE GE opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of -202.33, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

