Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 72.1% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $75,687.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 72.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

