Genus’ (GNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Genus stock opened at GBX 5,630 ($73.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,623.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,360.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Get Genus alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.