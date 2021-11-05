Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

