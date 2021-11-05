Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.76 Million Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Personalis by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSNL opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

