Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $697.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

