Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 72.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

UTL opened at $42.80 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $683.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

