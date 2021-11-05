Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,443 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Simulations Plus worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 56,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 287,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

