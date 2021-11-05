Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

