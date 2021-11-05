GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,393 JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

